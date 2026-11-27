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Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich has received the backing of club legends Lothar Matthaus and Oliver Kahn after publicly criticising the way the Bavarian giants' hierarchy has handled his team-mate Jamal Musiala, amid the ongoing debate over his health and his future.

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Matthaus and Kahn praised the comments Kimmich made after Bayern's 2-1 Champions League defeat to French side Lille last Wednesday evening. In their view, the captain had taken a necessary stand to protect his team-mates and keep the dressing room united.

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Speaking to Sky Sport Germany, Matthaus said: "I think it was a great interview. Perhaps Bayern's officials didn't like it, but it should serve as a wake-up call for them to deal with situations like this differently in future."

He continued: "He [Kimmich] didn't insult anyone. He made it clear that the way the matter was handled was wrong and not worthy of Bayern Munich. I agree with that 100%."

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Matthaus added: "He might be fined, but you can't solve things by handing out fines. That will only open the door to new problems. He has shown he is a true captain, because he isn't just defending Musiala, he wants to protect all of his players. He is the captain of this team."

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Oliver Kahn wasn't surprised by Kimmich's stance, given his personality and his role within the squad.

The Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeping great said: "Joshua Kimmich has always been someone who speaks his mind openly. His stance wasn't surprising in this case, because you expect the team captain to stand up for the player and to send a message to the group: come on, lads, we have to stand together as one. We are facing a lot of difficulties at the moment and we must not let ourselves be divided."

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Kahn concluded: "That was an important message from Joshua."

The row stems from comments by senior Bayern figures, including Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, about Musiala's future, his ability to recover his previous level and the financial side of his contract. The player has suffered repeated injuries, as well as a neurological disorder that causes episodes of loss of consciousness.

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Those comments drew widespread criticism, particularly because they were aired in public.

Kimmich said it was unacceptable to discuss a player's situation in the media like that. The club's priorities don't mean ignoring the human side, he stressed, and Bayern shouldn't leave Musiala to bear the consequences of the crisis alone.

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Musiala came off the bench against Lille as the Bavarians slipped to defeat. The internal crisis has coincided with a difficult spell on the pitch, and that has lent Kimmich's call for unity extra weight.

The trouble began when Musiala suffered a fractured fibula and ankle at the Club World Cup in July 2025. His return was then complicated by a neurological disorder that caused him to collapse twice during pre-season in August 2026.

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A muscle injury in September sidelined the Germany international again, before his recent return.

Now he has picked up a fresh injury against Lille in the Champions League, and it will keep him out of action until January.