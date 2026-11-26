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Anika Neuer, the former wife of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, has shared posts criticising infidelity and talking about "choosing another girl over us", just days after reports that the couple had separated.

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Anika didn't name Neuer in the posts, nor did she directly accuse him of cheating or of being in another romantic relationship.

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The posts followed reports that Neuer had travelled to Brazil with a 23-year-old woman. German newspaper Bild described her as his physiotherapist, but claimed their relationship goes beyond that.

Anika gave birth to the couple's second child in late August. Bild and RTL later reported that the pair had split just a few weeks after the birth.

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In one of the messages Anika reshared, the writer branded cheating during pregnancy "a whole different level of evil". Cheating on a woman carrying her partner's child, it argued, is a deliberate decision rather than a mere mistake. The message ended by calling such behaviour "disgusting".

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The second, more personal message read: "Of course I will forgive you one day, but as the mother of your child, I will never forgive you for choosing another girl over us."

According to Bild, which cited people close to Bayern Munich, Neuer and the woman who joined him on the trip had been close for several months. They spent time together in Sicily at the end of September.

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The pair then travelled to Brazil on 15 November, the paper added, staying in a suite at a luxury resort.

Videos have since emerged that reportedly show them in Búzios, north-east of Rio de Janeiro.

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Neuer made the trip while recovering from a foot injury he sustained against Mainz in the Bundesliga on 7 November.

Bayern approved it as part of his recovery programme. Sporting director Max Eberl explained that the break would give the goalkeeper a chance to rest before a more intensive rehabilitation programme over Christmas and New Year.

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Neuer arrived back in Munich yesterday, Wednesday, and will continue his rehabilitation programme at the club.

On 13 November, Bild reported that Neuer had decided to end his marriage to Anika shortly after the birth of their second child. RTL, meanwhile, said the separation happened at the start of October and that the goalkeeper had moved out of the family home.

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The couple had been together for around six years before marrying in November 2023. They followed that with a three-day wedding celebration in South Tyrol, Italy, in July 2025.

Their first child, Luca, arrived in March 2024, with their second following in August.

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Neuer didn't comment on the separation reports when Bild contacted him. Anika didn't respond to the paper's enquiries either.