One statistic lays bare Real Madrid's problems building play from midfield in the first half against Roma on Wednesday, in the second round of the Champions League league phase.

Madrid were 3-1 down at the Olimpico with 82 minutes gone, then scored three goals in a row to win 4-3 in a crazy comeback.

"AS" have shone a light on the midfield crisis, specifically in that opening 45 minutes, with Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni paired together on the pitch.

Courtois completed more passes in the first half, 19, than either of Madrid's main holding midfielders. Valverde managed 16. Tchouameni managed 17.

Those numbers point to how hard Madrid found it to take hold of the ball in the middle of the pitch, and yet the half still ended level at 1-1.

Things picked up after the break, particularly once Arda Guler came on in the 59th minute and Bernardo Silva followed in the 70th. The Turk created both the third and fourth goals.







