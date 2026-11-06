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Karim Adeyemi is out of the 24-man DFB squad for the upcoming international break. Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp's decision has sparked intense debate.

In Klopp's first two matches, Adeyemi played 80 minutes against the Netherlands and 15 minutes against the Netherlands. He has also made a strong start at Spanish champions FC Barcelona.

Former Germany international Roman Weidenfeller said on the Sky programme 'Triple - Der Hagedorn-Fußballtalk': "He started very well against the Netherlands. But unfortunately he blasted a great chance over the bar. That would have been the winning goal for Germany in Holland." The 2014 world champion believes Adeyemi's (inadequate) defensive work was the main reason Klopp left him out: "Karim was too slow to react and track back, time and again. And Jürgen Klopp does not like that at all. Of course, Jürgen gives you every freedom going forward, but you always have to track back."

Having worked with Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, Weidenfeller knows what the coach expects: "I think those are the little things that end up bothering Jürgen, and perhaps that could be why he wasn't called up. Maybe as a little warning."

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Since his debut in autumn 2021, Adeyemi has made 13 international appearances but has yet to establish himself as a regular in the senior national team. His inconsistent performances at his former club Borussia Dortmund also played a part. He left them in the summer for FC Barcelona in a €22 million move and now trains under Hansi Flick, the coach who once gave him his Germany debut.

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"There were critical voices. Some questioned Hansi Flick and asked why he was putting himself through bringing Adeyemi to Barcelona," said Dietmar Hamann, another former Germany international. "They paid a lot of money for him, but so far he has done superbly. He has scored important and fine goals and has also put the team first to some extent. You have to do that when you join a world-class club like FC Barcelona. He has repeatedly had high points, but he also disappeared for long spells at Dortmund. Recently, he has been relatively consistent."

Jürgen Klopp leaves out Karim Adeyemi: Dietmar Hamann is "surprised"

This season, Adeyemi has seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) in 14 competitive appearances for Barça. Hamann expected the 24-year-old to make the DFB squad for the matches against Serbia (13 November) and the Netherlands (16 November): "I was surprised that Jürgen Klopp didn't take him. We know that pace is an incredible weapon in modern football. When you look at the squad, there aren't many players in it who have that pace."

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Klopp instead selected Said El Mala (1. FC Köln), Derry Scherhandt (SC Freiburg), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig) and debutant Wael Mohya (Borussia Mönchengladbach) for the attacking midfield positions.

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After four Nations League matches, Germany sit third with five points, three behind the top two, the Netherlands and Greece. Only the top two qualify for the next round.

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The DFB squad for the matches against Serbia and the Netherlands