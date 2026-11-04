Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas stole the spotlight on the second day of the Champions League round. The Como forward struck three times, a hat-trick to lead his side to a crushing win and climb to the top of the tournament's scoring charts.

Douvikas netted his three goals against Lens in the 7th, 32nd and 57th minutes on Wednesday evening, part of the fourth round of the league phase of the continental tournament.

His treble fired Como to a resounding 9-1 win over Lens at the Bollaert stadium, the biggest victory in Champions League history.

The strikes lifted the Como forward to 6 goals in this season's competition, enough to sit top of the scoring standings.

Erling Haaland went into Manchester City's clash with Germany's Leipzig on 4 goals. The striker thought he had seized top spot after netting the decisive goal in a 3-2 win today.

Then came the Greek's treble, and it upset the calculations.

Haaland sits second on the list with 5 goals after four rounds, level with Nicolo Tresoldi of Club Brugge, who also found the net for his side against the Netherlands' Eindhoven today.

Seven other stars share third place on 4 goals apiece. Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe lead that pack, the pair who hold first and second place in this year's Ballon d'Or race, alongside Raphinha, Barcelona's star who is in dazzling form at present.