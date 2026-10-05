A crazy surge in four months: a stunning rise for Hamza Abdelkarim

Egypt and Barcelona forward Hamza Abdelkarim has seen his market value climb to 8 million euros in the latest update from the "Transfermarkt" platform today, Monday 5 October 2026. It reflects the impact of his switch from Egypt's Al-Ahly to the Catalan club and his call-up to Egypt's senior national team.

The 18-year-old's value now stands at 8 million euros, up from just 1.5 million euros in June 2026. That is a 433% rise in only four months.

Those numbers place him third among Egypt's most valuable players, 20th in Barcelona's squad and 152nd in the Spanish league, according to the latest Transfermarkt rankings.

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Hamza Abdelkarim's global ranking

Globally, Abdelkarim ranks 1546th among all players by market value, 224th among out-and-out forwards and 26th among players born in 2008.

He joined Barcelona from Al-Ahly in the summer of 2026, a deal that drew wide interest across Africa and Spain. He wasted no time proving his worth, earning a place in Egypt's senior squad for the 2026 World Cup under head coach Hossam Hassan.

Barcelona have tied him down until 30 June 2030, handing the Catalan club long-term stability with one of the brightest young talents on the African continent.

So far he has made a single Spanish league appearance in the 2026-2027 season, with no goals or assists to his name. He remains at the very start of his journey under Hansi Flick.

His inclusion in Egypt's senior setup has fuelled the rise in his market value, turning him into one of the most promising names in the Pharaohs' ranks. He scored his first goals for the senior side against South Sudan a few days ago, in the second round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.