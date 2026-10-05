A conversation without a handshake: what happened between Hamza Abdel Karim and Hossam Hassan?

Hamza Abdelkarim is back at the centre of a storm in Egypt. The young Barcelona forward's limited role with the Pharaohs has raised growing questions, not least after he started on the bench in the 1-0 friendly defeat to South Africa.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan held a serious conversation with Hamza after the match. Both men looked agitated, and the pair headed straight for the dressing room without shaking hands.

That exchange only deepened the controversy over Hassan's treatment of the youngster. Hamza has yet to earn meaningful minutes with the national team, despite scoring his first international goal against South Sudan recently and the expectations that followed it over his role with the Pharaohs.

Fans and the media were not alone in their criticism. Former Zamalek and Egypt defender Bashir El-Tabei questioned the coaching staff's handling of the South Africa game and called for Hamza to be given a bigger chance.

"Since it was a friendly match, it would have been better to field Hamza Abdelkarim as a starter and give him a greater opportunity, especially as he is a player with potential worth watching," El-Tabei said, while also criticising the team's performance on the night.

All of this lands as Egyptian hopes around Hamza keep rising. He has begun knocking on the door of Barcelona's first team, lifting expectations about his international future even higher.

There is no confirmed sign of a dispute or disciplinary crisis between player and coach. Even so, the scene that followed the South Africa defeat has thrust Hamza back into the spotlight and reopened the debate over whether the Barcelona forward is getting the chance his billing demands.