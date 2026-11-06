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Mohamed Saeed

Boost and setback for Spurs! Roberto De Zerbi confirms double return but injury concerns persist ahead of Leeds clash

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Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has offered a comprehensive update on his squad's fitness ahead of their upcoming Premier League encounter with Leeds United at Elland Road. While the Italian tactician is set to welcome back two key defensive and midfield options, a trio of high-profile attackers and creative sparks remain sidelined for the trip to Yorkshire.

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Returning stars provide defensive and midfield options

Tottenham are set to receive a timely boost with the return of Tosin Adarabioyo and Rodrigo Bentancur for their upcoming clash against Leeds United. Tosin, a summer arrival from Chelsea, has been sidelined with a calf issue after making an impressive first start against Coventry.

His return provides much-needed stability to the backline after he missed the recent fixtures against Crystal Palace and his former club. The defender’s physical presence will be vital as Spurs look to maintain their recent upward trajectory in the Premier League standings. Joining him in the squad is Rodrigo Bentancur, who has successfully completed his three-match suspension for violent conduct. The Uruguayan midfielder had been out of action since a controversial incident involving Luke Shaw during the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in October.

His availability offers De Zerbi more tactical flexibility in the middle of the park, especially given the ongoing absences elsewhere in the squad. “Savio, Bergvall, Mudryk (are out),” Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi said at his pre-Leeds press conference on Friday. "Tosin is available, yesterday he came inside with the group," he said.

Lengthy absences for Bergvall, Savio, and Mudryk

Despite the positive news regarding Tosin and Bentancur, the North London side remains hampered by several significant injuries. Lucas Bergvall continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained at Old Trafford and will not be seen in action until after the November international break. Similarly, Brazilian winger Savio remains unavailable despite being spotted at the training ground this week. The former Manchester City man is still recovering from a muscular problem that has restricted his impact since arriving at the club, leaving Spurs thin on the flanks for the trip to Yorkshire.

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Mykhailo Mudryk is another frustrating case for the Tottenham medical staff, with the Chelsea loanee managing only a single substitute appearance before being sidelined. An ankle injury suffered in training has kept the Ukrainian international out of the squad since early September, delaying his opportunity to prove his worth under De Zerbi. The manager remains focused on the collective strength of his available players, noting that "We are a team. A strong team” in a message regarding squad unity.

Long-term recovery goals for Odobert and Simons

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Looking further ahead, the long-term injury list at Hotspur Way is starting to show signs of movement. Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons are both working their way back from serious anterior cruciate ligament injuries suffered during the previous campaign. While Odobert is not expected to rejoin first-team training until the Christmas period, the news regarding Simons is considerably more optimistic. Recent reports suggest the Dutch international could be back working with his team-mates by late November, which would represent a significantly accelerated recovery timeline for the highly-rated youngster.

If Simons continues his current progress, he could potentially feature in competitive action by late December, providing a major second-half boost for the club's European ambitions. For now, the focus remains firmly on the immediate task at Elland Road, a venue that always presents a unique challenge for visiting teams. De Zerbi remains wary of the difficulty his side faces, stating that "Tomorrow is another type of test" during his final media briefing.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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