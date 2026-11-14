A solution Zinedine Zidane refuses to consider! France boss explains why Zaire-Emery won't fill right-back void despite PSG experience

Zidane maintains firm stance on midfield role

The debate surrounding France's defensive configuration has intensified following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Italy at San Siro. During that Nations League clash, the French full-backs struggled significantly, leading many to wonder why Zaire-Emery remained an unused substitute. The PSG prodigy has previously filled in effectively at right-back for his club during Achraf Hakimi's absences, proving he possesses the tactical discipline required for the role. However, Zidane was quick to dismiss any possibility of a similar experiment at the international level ahead of the upcoming match against Turkey.

"Warren, I prefer to see him in the middle, in midfield, in his usual position," the Les Bleus head coach explained during a press conference on Saturday. He emphasised that there was no specific tactical agenda or "difference" in how he manages various versatile talents like Bradley Barcola or Rayan Cherki. Zidane made it clear that he views the squad as having specific depth in wide areas, stating, "We have four players on the flanks, we make the selection based on the players and we have two on the right side, two on the left side. Warren, if he has to play, it is in midfield. I want to see him in that position. There is nothing calculated in all that, I am not trying to bluff."

The growing crisis at right-back

The refusal to utilize Zaire-Emery’s versatility comes at a time when France’s options on the right side of the back four appear increasingly thin. The squad suffered a blow with the withdrawal of Pierre Kalulu, which forced Zidane to call up Sael Kumbedi, a 21-year-old currently playing in the German second division. Malo Gusto, one of the few specialists available alongside the converted Jules Kounde, endured a nightmare evening in Milan.

In contrast, Zaire-Emery has been a model of consistency for PSG throughout the 2025-2026 campaign. He has been the most-utilized player under Luis Enrique, racking up a staggering 4224 minutes of competitive action. His reliability in multiple zones made him a favorite for the Parisian giants, yet he remains a "champion of the bench" for his country with only 13 caps to his name. Despite being a constant presence in matchday squads, he is yet to see a single minute of action under Zidane's leadership.

Next matches FRA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 TUR

High stakes for Nations League qualification

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The pressure is mounting on Zidane to find a winning formula as France travels to Bordeaux for a decisive encounter with Turkey. To ensure a place in the Nations League quarter-finals without relying on the result of the Belgium versus Italy fixture, the 2018 world champions must secure at least a draw. A loss could lead to a catastrophic group-stage exit, a scenario that would put Zidane’s early tenure under heavy scrutiny.

While the right-back debate continues to simmer, the focus remains on the collective performance required to overcome a stubborn Turkish side. Zaire-Emery will likely find himself on the bench again unless Zidane decides to refresh a midfield that looked sluggish during the midweek loss.