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Ruben Neves has dismissed the ongoing drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement, insisting that external "noise" has no impact on the Portugal dressing room. The Al-Hilal midfielder spoke out after Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, suggested that current players failed to show her son the respect he deserved during his final days with the Selecao.

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Neves brushes off Aveiro allegations

The atmosphere surrounding the Portuguese national team has been heavy following a dismal 4-1 defeat to Denmark, but Neves is determined to keep the squad focused on the pitch. Speaking at a press conference before Walse clash, 2026, Neves was asked about the stinging remarks made by Dolores Aveiro, who claimed that even her son's own teammates lacked respect for him.

"To be very honest, we, at the core of the National Team and the players, this kind of noise doesn't affect our performance on the field. When will this end? Maybe when the questions about this end too [smiles] and when the interviews about this end. Cristiano himself put an end to it and made a statement when his participation with the National Team ended. We are immensely grateful to Cristiano, we are extremely grateful for everything he did for the National Team and for Portuguese football, but from the moment he finished, we have to be the ones to stand up for the National Team, in victories and defeats," Neves explained to the assembled media.

Portugal leadership in the post-Ronaldo era

As the Selecao navigates life without their record goalscorer, questions regarding the squad's hierarchy and leadership have become frequent. Neves remains confident that the group possesses enough character to move forward, even as the shadow of Ronaldo’s exit looms large over their UEFA Nations League campaign.

The midfielder said: "We weren't the best in the world when we won four games in the last training camp, we're not the worst because we lost this game. We are all professionals and very experienced, and we know that now we have to stand up for the National Team."

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Neves added: "The noise doesn't affect our performance on the field at all. We certainly hope that things will calm down and that these questions will become less and less frequent so that we can focus on what is really important now, which are the games. It's natural. Every team has leaders, and fortunately we have many leaders in this national team. It's something natural. We have the more experienced players trying to help the younger ones adapt more quickly, but the atmosphere in the group is fantastic."

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Addressing fitness concerns and Jorge Jesus

Beyond the familial drama, Neves also addressed specific tactical and physical concerns raised by head coach Jorge Jesus. The veteran manager had previously suggested that certain members of the squad, including Neves and Joao Felix, lacked match sharpness after a period of inactivity at the Beyond the familial drama, Neves also addressed specific tactical and physical concerns raised by head coach Jorge Jesus. The veteran manager had previously suggested that certain members of the squad, including Neves and Joao Felix, lacked match sharpness after a period of inactivity at the club level.

Neves, who plays under Jesus at Al-Hilal, admitted: "I have a very good relationship with the manager, I worked with him for a year and a half, and the truth is that I hadn't played for two weeks, so it might have been a little noticeable on the pitch, but I didn't feel it and I've already had the opportunity to talk to the manager about this."

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The midfielder stated: "Besides, as you know, nowadays everything is measured and we receive our data. And I feel I played an average game compared to what I normally do, but it's different when players haven't played for two weeks than when we're playing every three or four days. I may have noticed some difference in that aspect, yes, but I felt good physically and I'm ready to help the National Team again."

Jesus attempts to de-escalate tensions

While Neves focused on the player perspective, Jesus has responded to the provocative comments from Aveiro with a more diplomatic tone. The manager, who has often had a complicated relationship with Ronaldo, chose to respect the emotional nature of a mother defending her child rather than engaging in a war of words.

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"Now i have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's mother? My mother too… Ronaldo's mother is a lady I greatly respect, what can she say? A mother is a mother, there's no way around it, I understand her statements," Jesus noted during his own media duties."