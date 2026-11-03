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Mohamed Saeed

'A captain has to be different' - Mourinho sends strong message to Real Madrid star Fede Valverde and confirms Vinicius decision for AEK clash

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Jose Mourinho has challenged Federico Valverde to embrace the sacrifices required of a Real Madrid captain as the Spanish giants prepare for a tricky Champions League encounter with AEK Athens. Speaking ahead of the trip to Greece, the Portuguese manager also clarified his attacking selection plans involving Vinicius Junior and provided a somber reflection on the tragic passing of Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel.

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Mourinho calls for captain's sacrifice from Valverde

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Mourinho arrived at the pre-match press conference in Athens with a clear message regarding the leadership and versatility of Federico Valverde. The Real Madrid boss emphasized that the Uruguayan's status as club captain necessitates a selfless approach to the team's tactical needs, particularly given the current constraints within the squad. With defensive absences looming, Mourinho suggested that Valverde must be prepared to step out of his preferred role if the collective interests of the team require it during this busy European period.

"I see Fede as an extremely important player for the team," the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager explained to the media. "The fact of being Real Madrid's captain makes him look around in a different way. When you are the captain, you have to be different. It is a responsibility and I think that will make him play wherever is necessary for his team and for his teammates. That is what a captain is to me and that is why I am convinced it will not be a problem for Fede to play wherever. If needed at left-back, he will do it because of the responsibility of a captain," he added.

Tactical depth and Vinicius Junior's starting role

Despite the praise for Valverde's potential at full-back, Mourinho admitted that the lack of depth in the middle of the park means the player will likely see plenty of action in his natural position. He noted that while the team often performs better with Valverde providing energy on the flank, the availability of only a handful of senior midfielders - including Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bernardo, and Thiago - necessitates careful management of his minutes across both roles.

Turning his attention to the forward line, Mourinho confirmed that Vinicius Junior would be in the starting XI for the match against AEK. "Don't forget Brahim, Endrick... We have a lot of quality players there. Having many players is never a problem for me. Diomande can play on both wings, Brahim too, Endrick on the right, but also on the left... Of all of them, Vini is the player best suited to playing on the left wing. We know that," the manager explained during the briefing.

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Tributes for De Miguel and Champions League ambitions

The atmosphere of the press conference was noticeably dampened by the news of the death of Jesus de Miguel. Mourinho opened his remarks by expressing his shock at the incident, extending his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. He noted the difficulty for everyone involved in professional football when such a tragedy occurs on the pitch, highlighting the psychological toll it takes on fellow competitors. The manager appeared visibly affected by the news, describing it as a "very complicated moment" for the entire footballing community as they process the loss of a colleague.

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04 Nov 2026

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As the conversation shifted back to the Champions League, Mourinho remained grounded despite the prospect of winning the trophy with a third different club. Having previously tasted European success with Porto and Inter, he acknowledged the prestige of doing so with Madrid but insisted on focusing on the immediate task at hand.

"The reality is that we still need points to qualify. We are close to the playoff, but not to direct qualification for the round of 16," he warned. He concluded the session with a characteristic touch of irony, suggesting it takes three years for the best of his work to be fully realized at a club.

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.