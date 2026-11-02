Five days, two defeats! Hornicek's horror error gifts Thierno Barry winner as Everton pile more misery on under-fire Newcastle

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Newcastle United’s season hit a new low as a catastrophic goalkeeping blunder handed Everton a 1-0 victory at St James’ Park on Monday night. The result marks a devastating double for the Magpies, who have now suffered two defeats against the Toffees in less than a week.

Advertisement

Hornicek howler costs struggling Magpies

The atmosphere at St James’ Park turned toxic as Newcastle United slumped to their second defeat against Everton in just five days. After being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by the Toffees last Thursday, Matthias Jaissle’s side failed to produce a response in the Premier League, eventually falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

The decisive moment arrived early in the second half when Lukas Hornicek committed a blooper of the season contender, failing to deal with a relatively tame effort from Tyrique George. The Czech goalkeeper allowed the ball to squirm through his grasp, leaving Thierno Barry with the simplest of tasks to tap home into an empty net from point-blank range.

The home side struggled to find any rhythm throughout a scrappy first half, with only Harvey Barnes offering a semblance of a threat. Despite the presence of Joelinton and the return of some key figures, the Magpies looked devoid of ideas in the final third. The Toon Army voiced their frustrations clearly, as this result represented a fourth defeat in their last five outings.

Barry shines as Grealish remains sidelined

While Newcastle faltered, Everton’s recruitment and discipline under David Moyes continue to bear fruit. The Toffees secured the win despite the ongoing absence of Jack Grealish, who was once again omitted from the squad following a breach of club discipline. Moyes has proven that his side can function effectively without the high-profile winger, relying instead on the clinical nature of Barry.

Advertisement Advertisement

The striker has become a revelation this term, and only Erling Haaland has scored more goals in all competitions than Barry among Premier League players so far this season. His eighth goal of the campaign was a testament to his positioning, ensuring he was in the right place to punish Hornicek’s lack of concentration.

Related Topics

The tactical setup from Moyes limited Newcastle's opportunities, with Jarrad Branthwaite returning to the heart of the defence to provide much-needed stability. Everton dominated territory for large spells of the first half and could have been ahead earlier had Harrison Armstrong or Jake O’Brien shown more composure in front of goal.

Late red card compounds Jaissle's misery

Newcastle attempted to fight back in the closing stages, introducing Yoane Wissa and Sean Steur to inject some energy into the attack. Anthony Elanga came agonisingly close to an equaliser when his back-post effort struck the woodwork and rolled along the goal line, but Jordan Pickford and his defenders managed to scramble the ball to safety.

Advertisement

The introduction of Jacob Ramsey was intended to provide a creative spark, but the evening ended in disgrace for the substitute. In the dying moments of stoppage time, Ramsey was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card, effectively ending any hopes of a late Newcastle miracle.

As the final whistle blew, a chorus of boos rang out across the stadium, targeting a team that seems to have lost its identity following Eddie Howe's departure. The defeat leaves Matthias Jaissle's side down in 13th place in the Premier League table with 11 points, while Everton climbed to seventh with 13 points following their victory.