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Bayern Munich and Germany legend Manuel Neuer has confirmed his intention to retire from professional football at the conclusion of the current campaign. The veteran goalkeeper, who has defined the modern era of goalkeeping, looks set to bring his illustrious playing days to a close when his contract at the Allianz Arena expires in May.

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Neuer confirms summer departure

The landscape of German football is set for a seismic shift following Neuer's announcement that he will walk away from the game at the end of the 2026-27 season. The 40-year-old keeper has decided that his time at the top level will reach its natural conclusion this coming summer. Speaking during a visit to a fan club on Sunday, the Bayern Munich captain made his intentions clear, marking the beginning of a long farewell for one of the club's most decorated servants.

Addressing his future with honesty, Neuer explained that he is mentally prepared to step away from the pitch after more than two decades in the professional ranks. "I assume that I won’t continue playing after this summer. I’m now trying to enjoy the time I have left," he said, in comments shared by Florian Plettenberg.

The veteran also revealed that he had been contemplating this decision for some time, admitting that by the end of the previous season, he already felt 85 percent ready to hang up his gloves and move into the next chapter of his life.

A legacy like no other

Neuer's departure will signal the end of a trophy-laden era in Bavaria, where he has been a mainstay in the starting XI since joining from Schalke in 2011. During his tenure, he has helped Bayern dominate the domestic scene while securing multiple Champions League titles, establishing himself as a foundational piece of the club's identity.

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His decision to retire in May follows his international retirement after Euro 2024, showing a calculated wind-down of his career. The keeper is now focused on savoring his final months as a professional athlete before his contract officially expires.

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The news has sparked a wave of tributes across social media and within the footballing community, as fans prepare to say goodbye to a player who revolutionised the position. His ability to act as an eleventh outfield player, combined with his world-class shot-stopping and imposing presence, has set a benchmark for every young goalkeeper in the world. As the current campaign enters its decisive months, the spotlight will inevitably shine brighter on Neuer as he attempts to lead Bayern to one final set of honors before his historic career reaches its final whistle.

Bayern's search for a successor

With the departure of such a towering figure now set in stone, Bayern Munich officials are already moving to secure the future of the position. The void left by a player of Neuer’s stature is immense, both in terms of quality on the pitch and leadership within the dressing room. Reports suggest that the Bavarian giants have identified their target to take over the mantle from the outgoing legend.

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While the transition to a new era begins, the immediate focus remains on the current season and Neuer's quest to finish on a high. Bayern currently sit third in the Bundesliga table following a goalless draw with Hamburg, and the legendary keeper will be desperate to add more silverware to his cabinet before he departs.