'We are conceding silly goals!' - Enzo Maresca points the finger at Manchester City players after Brighton defeat exposes familiar defensive problems

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has issued a stern warning to his players, demanding an end to the "silly goals" that have derailed their flawless start to the Premier League season. The Italian coach expressed his frustration after individual defensive lapses proved fatal for the second time in a week.

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Individual errors prove costly for City

Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League season has hit a significant stumbling block as individual mistakes continue to undermine their dominance on the pitch. Following seven consecutive victories to open the campaign, the reigning champions have now suffered back-to-back defeats. A week after Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma were scrutinised for their roles in a loss to Aston Villa, Matheus Nunes was the player under the spotlight for a defensive lapse that allowed Brighton to secure all three points.

"In this moment we are conceding silly goals that we can avoid and hopefully we can avoid in the next game," Maresca said to the official club website. "Unfortunately it is happening for our players but I think it is part of the game, part of football, it happens many times against us, we need to analyse understand what we can do better and try to move on."

He added: "For sure we are not happy. The players, me the coaching staff, no one is happy when we lose games at all, for sure, but we were aware we were not going to win all the games so these kind of moments arrive. We just need to try to improve things, move on and try to win games as soon as possible."

Maresca reflects on missed opportunities

Despite controlling large portions of the match and creating several clear-cut chances, City failed to capitalise on their offensive pressure. This lack of clinical finishing combined with defensive vulnerability has left Maresca searching for answers. The manager noted that the feeling in the dressing room was one of deep frustration, mirroring the atmosphere following their recent setback against Unai Emery's side.

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"It is a very similar feeling to what we had after the Aston Villa match," the manager explained. "Unfortunately, we created enough chances to get some points but we didn't score, at this moment, things are going like this. We did enough to deserve a positive result but we have to move forward and try to win matches. In the last two or three matches this has happened several times, but we have to analyse how we can perform better and move forward."

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"At the moment, we are second in terms of goals scored in the Premier League and that means we are scoring goals. But we are conceding silly goals and we can avoid that, hopefully we can avoid that in the next match."

A call for defensive discipline

The Italian tactician is determined to ensure these defensive fragilities do not become a long-term trend as the title race intensifies. While City remain one of the most prolific teams in the final third, the lack of concentration at the back has seen them surrender their position at the top of the table. Maresca will now be looking to address his side's defensive shortcomings ahead of their next clash against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, as he aims to guide City back to winning ways.