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Zinedine Zidane era begins as Maxence Lacroix reveals immense 'pride' working with France legend at Clairefontaine
Training begins under legend
Zidane's managerial era with France officially got under way with an inaugural training session at Clairefontaine ahead of their UEFA Nations League opener against Turkey. Only 12 of the 23-man squad took part in the initial workout at Les Bleus' national football centre. Chelsea centre-back Lacroix, who has earned seven caps since his senior debut in the United States in March 2026, relished the chance to take instructions from the newly appointed tactician.
- ABACAPRESS
Defender dismisses camp pressure
Having an iconic figure like Zidane overseeing drills did little to intimidate Lacroix during their first session together. The 26-year-old instead viewed the occasion as a tremendous privilege in his fledgling international career.
Dismissing suggestions of any anxiety working under Zidane at Clairefontaine, Lacroix insisted: "No pressure. It's just a great source of pride to share the pitch with him."
Recounting their initial group exchanges during technical drills, the defender added: "We were able to talk with him, all in a group, so that was cool."
Tactical evolution gathers pace
An intensive three-week camp grants Zidane valuable time to imprint his tactical philosophy as Didier Deschamps' successor. The opening session focused largely on ball work, with the legendary former midfielder joining in the drills to show his technical quality remains firmly intact. A relaxed yet purposeful atmosphere at Clairefontaine is already helping the squad adapt seamlessly to this new international era.
- ABACAPRESS
Nations League hurdles await
Les Bleus embark on a demanding four-match run, visiting Turkey on September 25 before tackling Belgium and Italy between September 28 and October 5, 2026. This congested schedule will test France's defensive depth and offers Lacroix an ideal audition for a regular starting berth. Delivering strong performances throughout the autumn window remains imperative to ensure Zidane enjoys an authoritative start in the dugout.
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