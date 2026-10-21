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Jamie Carragher blown away by Man Utd star Youri Tielemans' NEW role
Tactical tweak pays off for United
Carragher has singled out Tielemans for widespread praise following United's hard-fought draw against Leeds on Sunday. The Belgium international produced a standout performance at Elland Road after manager Carrick altered his tactical setup.
The visitors started the game brightly, with Tielemans deployed in a more advanced position than usual. He lined up alongside Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo to form a dangerous attacking trio.
This positional shift paid immediate dividends for the away side. Tielemans provided a precise pass in the final third to assist Mbeumo for the opening goal, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin eventually equalised for Leeds in the second half.
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Carragher highlights midfield vision and quality
The Belgian's vision and quality on the ball provided United with their best attacking moments of the match. His sharp awareness directly led to the opening goal, earning high praise from Carragher in the television studio.
"The fact he scans and plays it on his backfoot means he can play it wide," Carragher explained on Sky Sports. "He knows Mbeumo is in that area and he knows he is going to find him. Absolute quality."
Midfield energy helps unlock potential
Tielemans has started all seven Premier League matches this season. However, his previous deep-lying partnership with Kobbie Mainoo had recently drawn heavy criticism from former club captain Gary Neville.
With Mainoo currently sidelined through injury, Carrick opted to start Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos in central midfield. This injected much-needed energy into the middle of the park, providing a solid platform for the attackers. It also freed Tielemans from his heavy defensive responsibilities.
"He’s scanning, looking over his left shoulder, looking where Bruno Fernandes is, looking where Bryan Mbeumo is," Carragher added. "Brilliant finish, but from Tielemans it was absolutely fantastic."
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Turning focus to European action
The squad will now dust themselves down and prepare for a crucial European away trip. United are scheduled to face Como in the Champions League later this week. They will travel to Italy to play at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Tielemans will be hoping to retain his advanced role as he looks to build on his impressive domestic showing.
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