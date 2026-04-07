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Wrexham loanee Conor Coady discharged from hospital after being 'knocked unconscious' by a shot during Charlton game
Hospital discharge after scare
The veteran defender was knocked out cold in stoppage time while making a brave block to deflect away a Tom Ince shot on what was his 500th senior club appearance. Medics rushed to the scene as play was halted for nearly ten minutes, with television cameras eventually panning away as the gravity of the situation became clear.
Charlton have now confirmed Cody has been given the all-clear and sent home in an official statement, which reads: "Conor Coady has been discharged from hospital following a head injury sustained in Monday’s 1-1 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road. The 33-year-old was knocked unconscious after being struck by a shot in stoppage time. He was stretchered off and taken to a local hospital, where he underwent a series of scans.
"Coady has since been given the all-clear and was discharged this evening. The club would like to thank Watford's medical staff for their support and assistance. Charlton's medical staff will continue to monitor him in line with the appropriate protocols."
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Manager hails milestone bravery
The incident overshadowed a result that left Watford's play-off ambitions fading and Charlton eight points clear of the Championship relegation zone. Nathan Jones was quick to highlight Coady's selflessness, noting that the injury occurred while the player was typifying the defensive resolve needed at this stage of the season.
Reflecting on the injury, the Charlton manager said: "He was taken off and taken to hospital. He put his body on the line on his 500th appearance and gets knocked out and that typifies the performance. We'll update everyone as soon as we know more."
Heartfelt update for supporters
Following his release from hospital later that evening, the former Wolves captain took to Instagram to reassure supporters of his condition with a personal message. Alongside a picture with his son, the Wrexham loanee wrote: "On my way back home with my boy... thank you all for the messages, they mean a lot. Another point on the board for the boys."
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Mandatory concussion protocols follow
Charlton's medical team will now monitor the defender closely as he enters the mandatory concussion return-to-play protocols, likely ruling him out of immediate action. The Addicks face a crucial final run against Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Hull City, and Swansea City to mathematically secure their Championship status. With five games remaining, the club will hope their most experienced leader can return swiftly once he passes the necessary neurological assessments.