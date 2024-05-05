With European clubs eyeing R30 million-rated Stanley Nwabali - Can Kaizer Chiefs lure ‘Bobo’ to Naturena?

The race for the Nigerian shot-stopper’s signature is heating up as he has attracted considerable interest for his services.

His exceptional performances at the Africa Cup of Nations, especially his clutch penalty saves during the semi-final shootout against South Africa, were crucial in steering the Super Eagles to the final, though they ultimately succumbed 2-1 to Ivory Coast.

Nwabali's surge in form, both for his club, Chippa United, and his national team, hasn't escaped notice with rumours swirling about interest in acquiring his services. If the deal is right, Nwabali might just find himself in a different jersey next season.

GOAL dives into the potential moves and why Kaizer Chiefs need to break the bank to lure him to Naturena.