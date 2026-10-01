Théo Hernandez will not be in the France squad to face Italy tomorrow evening at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, in their third-round Nations League League A match. The Al Hilal left-back has not been called up by new head coach Zinédine Zidane, who decided to leave him out, just as he did with his brother Lucas, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, and Lucas Digne, who returned to Paris after his years at Aston Villa. Zidane, Didier Deschamps' successor, explained the decision like this: "I wanted to bring 20 outfield players, so as not to leave anyone in the stands," said Zizou. "They are players who can be called up and perhaps they will be there at the next gathering. There has been no step backwards in the pecking order."
Why Théo Hernandez was not called up by Zidane, France head coach: the future is uncertain
Adductor problem
We will have to wait for the November call-ups to see whether Theo has effectively dropped off the France national team radar. Certainly, the former AC Milan player as things stand is not yet at 100 per cent fitness, partly because of a muscle injury suffered at the start of September. This season he has missed the three Saudi Pro League games against Al Shabab, NEOM and Al Taawoun, plus the Asian Champions League match against Al Gharafa because of an adductor problem. He only returned to training with the group last week.
Starts on the second row
Théo Hernandez has 49 caps and 2 goals for France, including five appearances at last summer's World Cup in the United States, where he started against Senegal before subsequently losing his place (starting against Norway and England too, coming on as a substitute against Sweden and Spain, and staying on the bench against Iraq, Paraguay and Morocco). In those matches, Zidane turned to Bournemouth's Truffert, a natural left-back, and Inter's Diouf, who impressed despite playing out of position there. That is why, as things stand, he is now second choice.
Uncertain future
His future in a France shirt remains uncertain and may not hinge on the season he has in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, where he is under contract until 2028. A return to Europe would certainly help, but there has been no room for movement in recent months: his salary of around €20 million last summer was an obstacle, as Juventus know well after considering him to strengthen that area. Everything could change in 2027, but he will certainly need to make an effort himself.
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