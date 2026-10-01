Why Théo Hernandez was not called up by Zidane, France head coach: the future is uncertain

Théo Hernandez will not be in the France squad to face Italy tomorrow evening at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, in their third-round Nations League League A match. The Al Hilal left-back has not been called up by new head coach Zinédine Zidane, who decided to leave him out, just as he did with his brother Lucas, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, and Lucas Digne, who returned to Paris after his years at Aston Villa. Zidane, Didier Deschamps' successor, explained the decision like this: "I wanted to bring 20 outfield players, so as not to leave anyone in the stands," said Zizou. "They are players who can be called up and perhaps they will be there at the next gathering. There has been no step backwards in the pecking order."