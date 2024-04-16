'That's why Griezmann hasn't won La Liga title recently in Spain. Results of associating himself with Kaizer Chiefs. Tshabalala is a legend, only thing Amakhosi fans will celebrate this season'

Fans in South Africa take a jibe aimed at the Soweto giants Amakhosi after the French attacker's celebrations in Spanish top flight win.

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann paid tribute to the former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs winger Siphiwe Tshabalala after scoring a brace in his club's 3-1 win over Girona last weekend.

The fans are happy that the French star pulled the iconic dance over a decade after the Amakhosi attacker did it.

However, the Glamour Boys critics have capitalised on the chance to mock Amakhosi who have gone nine years without a trophy.

Have a look at what GOAL sampled from our social media platforms.