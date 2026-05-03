‘Not who he is’ - Why Christian Pulisic will never be Weston McKennie or Chris Richards as USMNT legend Alexi Lalas reacts to ‘sensitive’ comments at AC Milan

Pulisic remains the face of American soccer, but his current form and mindset at AC Milan have come under the microscope. Rossoneri boss Massimiliano Allegri recently offered a candid assessment of the forward's personality, suggesting that his performances are heavily dictated by his emotional state and his output in front of goal.

"He's a very sensitive guy, the fact that he doesn't score affects him more," the Milan boss said of the American. "He's a player who gets into tackles and struggles more, he suffers more from this. I have to try to give the team balance, playing without a true centre forward, he struggles more."



