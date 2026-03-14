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WATCH: USMNT striker Josh Sargent makes Toronto FC debut in 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls
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Showing early threat
Sargent nearly scored with his first touch for Toronto, latching onto a pinpoint pass in the box from fellow U.S. international Djordje Mihailovic, only to see his shot blocked in front of goal.
He had another golden chance 10 minutes later when a perfectly weighted ball sent him through one-on-one with Ethan Horvath, but the American goalkeeper made the save.
Unfortunately for Sargent and Toronto FC, those missed chances came back to haunt them. A 43rd-minute goal from Dániel Sallói, assisted by Mihailovic, gave the visitors a 1-0 lead, and for much of the match Toronto appeared on course for a second straight victory after opening the season with two defeats.
Then came stoppage time.
On the final kick of the game, a corner fell kindly to Choupo-Moting, whose shot found its way past Reds goalkeeper Luka Garvan.
WATCH: Sargent makes first Toronto FC appearance
- GOAL
'Really exciting'
Sargent's arrival as MLS's most expensive transfer, reported to be worth up to $27 million, didn't come without its challenges. The striker was a fan favorite at Norwich until he expressed interest in leaving the club due to wanting to be closer to his hometown, St. Louis. Once his transfer request became public, he was banished from the first team and forced to practice with the reserves.
Once he landed in Toronto, Sargent was assured in his choice.
"The talks with Toronto, they were going all out for me right from the start, and that struck me the right way," he told GOAL. "You want to be at a club where they appreciate everything. When the club works that hard, it means they truly care about you. I had talks with the coach, the sporting director, everybody. The plan seems very clear to me, and it excites me to get started."
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What comes next for Toronto FC?
Sargent's acclimation to Toronto and MLS continues as he'll get another week before his next match, a home match against Columbus FC on March 21.
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