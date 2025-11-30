Alex Labidou

Managing Editor, GOAL US

Bio: I am GOAL USA’s Managing Editor, leading coverage of North American soccer while also writing news and feature stories. I started my career at NBA.com and first joined GOAL as Deputy Editor from 2010-13. Since then, I’ve worked at ESPN, NBC Sports and with the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets, and contributed to TV and radio work for NBC, CNN, and various podcasts. Motivated by the seismic momentum of the 2026 World Cup, I rejoined GOAL in 2024 to help tell the game’s biggest stories in the U.S. and beyond.

My football story: I was introduced to the sport in 2007 by a friend, Jude, who took me to Nevada Smith's (RIP) in New York City. Despite being crammed into a basement pub at 6:30 a.m., I was instantly hooked. 

Areas of expertise: I wear many hats.

Favorite footballing memory: Watching the 2012 Champions League final at Zum Schneider (another RIP) in New York. After Didier Drogba’s heroics stunned Bayern Munich, my friend Rob and I had to climb out of a window to avoid a room full of furious Bayern fans.

All-Time XI: Tim Howard, Ashley Cole, Vincent Kompany, Virgil Van Dijk, César Azpilicueta, Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, N’Golo Kante, Lionel Messi, Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry

Articles by Alex Labidou
  1. Inter Miami PR GFXGOAL
    Player ratingsFEATURES

    Messi heading to first MLS Cup after Allende's hat-trick

    After more than two years of waiting, Lionel Messi finally has a chance to lift MLS Cup. The Argentine superstar guided Inter Miami to their first-ever trip to the championship game, sealing a 5-1 win over NYCFC in the Eastern Conference final. And he’ll have another countryman to thank: Tadeo Allende, whose first-half brace set the tone for Javier Mascherano’s side.

  2. FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    Inter vs AC MilanInter

    Pulisic delivers once again with winner over Inter in derby

    Inter Milan and AC Milan went blow for blow in a tightly contested Derby della Madonnina until U.S. international Christian Pulisic produced the decisive moment in the 55th minute, sealing a 1-0 win for the Rossoneri. The American reacted quickest to a rebound from Alexis Saelemaekers’ blocked shot, smashing home from close range before Mike Maignan preserved the points with a late penalty save.

  1. San Diego Wave fansImagn
    NWSLSan Diego Wave FC

    NWSL 2025 attendance down 5 percent from record 2024 totals

    The NWSL finished the season with a five-percent overall dip in attendance from its record-setting 2024 season, when it averaged 11,235 fans per game. This year, the league had an average attendance of 10,669 across 182 games, nearly even with 2023. Eight of the NWSL's 14 teams had year-over-year drops. Meanwhile, four clubs set attendance records.

  6. Manchester City v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    USAT. Adams

    WATCH: USMNT's Adams scores first PL goal against Man City

    U.S. men's national team star Tyler Adams’ standout season hit another milestone as the defensive midfielder scored his first Premier League goal, drawing Bournemouth level at 1-1 against Manchester City. Known more for his defensive work than his finishing touch, Adams had scored just three times across MLS and the Bundesliga before joining the Premier League in 2022.

