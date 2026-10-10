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Vincenzo Montella sacked by Turkey after horrific Nations League collapse
A brutal end for the Italian tactician
Despite a promising start to his reign in September 2023, the former Roma striker was unable to arrest a sharp decline in performances that left the side rooted to the bottom of their group. The announcement follows a particularly painful period for the national side, including two losses to Italy, a 3-0 away defeat against Belgium, and a 1-0 home loss at the hands of France. These results forced the hands of the federation officials, who felt a change was necessary before the next international window.
In a brief official statement released via social media, the governing body made the decision clear to the public. "It was decided not to continue with Mr. Vincenzo Montella as the head coach of the national team," the TFF announced on their official website.
- AFP
From hero to zero
The 52-year-old manager, who previously enjoyed coaching stints at Fiorentina, AC Milan, and Sevilla, had initially won over the Turkish fans by leading the country to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. However, that goodwill evaporated quickly as the team struggled to find consistency.
The pressure on Montella had been building long before the Nations League struggles began, largely due to a disappointing showing at the 2026 World Cup. While Turkey managed to secure a victory over co-hosts the United States in their final group fixture, it was not enough to save their tournament. They gained the unwanted distinction of being the first country eliminated from the competition, a result that many viewed as a significant failure given the talent available in the squad.
Defending the indefensible in defeat
Before his dismissal, Montella attempted to remain defiant, arguing that his squad was still showing signs of progress despite the mounting losses. He pointed to the technical quality of the opposition as a primary reason for the poor results. "Frustration? I don't know if frustration is the right term, we certainly played a good game. We played on equal terms and perhaps we even did a little more. We conceded three goals exclusively on episodes, and it's not the first time. As a coach, I am satisfied with the attitude and personality of the boys," he said after the defeat against Italy in Bologna.
Montella also highlighted the vast economic differences between his squad and the established European giants. He suggested that the depth available to nations like Italy made it difficult for Turkey to compete over 90 minutes. "If I look at Italy's substitutions, with Calafiori, Esposito and Tonali, probably a total value of 350 million entered the field. In this sense I don't think it's anyone's fault, least of all my players who held their own, both tactically and technically, against a team of this level," he stated.
- AFP
The road ahead for Turkey
With Montella now gone, the Turkish federation must act quickly to find a replacement before the international break resumes in November. The team is scheduled to host Belgium on November 12 before a daunting trip to face France just three days later. These fixtures will be crucial for the new manager to restore some pride and stability to a national team that has lost its way over the last few months.
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