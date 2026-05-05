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Is this Vincent Kompany's successor? Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness tips his own nephew for shock return amid strong Bundesliga results
A family affair at the Allianz Arena
Speaking to DAZN, Uli Hoeness has sparked speculation by suggesting that his nephew, Sebastian Hoeness, is a genuine candidate for the Bayern hotseat in the future. The 43-year-old has seen his stock rise significantly following a stellar spell at Stuttgart, where he has transformed the club into a genuine Bundesliga force and even secured silverware.
When questioned about the possibility of the Stuttgart coach one day taking over the reigns in Bavaria, Uli Hoeness was remarkably candid about the prospect. "He is at least a candidate," the 74-year-old admitted.
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Support for Kompany remains absolute
Despite discussing a potential successor, Uli was quick to clarify that he remains a massive fan of the work currently being done by Kompany. The Belgian has earned rave reviews for the way he has reorganised the squad and implemented an attacking brand of football that has seen Bayern return to the top of the table. He is clearly not looking for a change anytime soon.
"He can stay here for another five or ten years as far as I'm concerned," Hoeness emphasised during his interview. He credited Kompany with the rapid development of the current roster, stating: "This special feeling, this development, I clearly attribute to our coach. Out of a group of 15, 16 or 18 very good individual players, a homogeneous team has emerged. He has made all the players better."
High praise for Stuttgart's tactical mastermind
The elder Hoeness could not hide his admiration for the job Sebastian has done at Stuttgart, especially given the high-pressure environment of the Bundesliga. After taking over during a relegation scrap in 2023, Sebastian has moved the club from the brink of the second tier to a DFB-Pokal victory in 2025, proving he can handle the weight of expectation.
"I really take my hat off to him," Hoeness remarked when discussing his nephew’s achievements. "Sebastian has the greatest respect from me, second only to our own coach."
He specifically pointed to the coach's ability to rebuild the squad after losing key players, noting: "He shakes himself off, carries on and always comes back. He has stabilised the club in a critical phase."
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A Bayern Munich return on the horizon?
A move to Munich would represent a homecoming for Sebastian Hoeness, who already boasts an intimate knowledge of the club's inner workings. He previously spent time within the Bayern youth setup, successfully coaching both the U19s and the reserve team before making his mark in the top flight with Hoffenheim and subsequently Stuttgart.
The narrative surrounding the two coaches will reach a fever pitch later this month. On May 23, the current master and the potential successor will face off in Berlin as Stuttgart defend their DFB-Pokal title against Bayern Munich.