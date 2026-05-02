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هالاند وصلاحAFP
Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Watch Mohamed Salah's reaction as he's shown clip of Pep Guardiola & Erling Haaland revealing what they really think of Liverpool star

M. Salah
Erling Haaland
P. Guardiola
Liverpool
Manchester City
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Mohamed Salah was shown footage of Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland discussing his impact on Liverpool’s rivalry with Manchester City. Both admitted the Egyptian forward caused constant problems during their many Premier League battles.

  • Salah leaving Liverpool at end of season

    Manchester City boss Guardiola reflected on the impact of Salah after years of fierce Premier League clashes with Liverpool. With the Egyptian winger set to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign, Guardiola admitted Salah had been a constant tactical concern for his side.

    City striker Haaland also paid tribute to Salah’s consistency, admitting the Liverpool star frequently made life difficult for his side during their battles for domestic honours. And the video of the compliments was then shown to Salah, who reacted by smiling and laughing.

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  • Watch the clip



  • Guardiola and Haaland praise Liverpool forward

    In the video, Guardiola admitted Salah’s pace and positioning regularly troubled his defensive structure. “He was a headache,” the City manager told Sky Sports while discussing the Egyptian’s influence.

    "It was a headache. I think for the way we played Man City, it was perfect for them," Guardiola said. "Space in behind and having incredible deliveries with [Trent] Alexander-Arnold, with [Andrew] Robertson, an incredible, legend player."

    "And been the biggest, biggest rival. I admire a lot all of them. The amount of consistency year by year, during many, many years, Salah, Robertson, all these players. I think they deserve my huge respect, to give this place, this world of football, a better place."

    Haaland, who has often competed with Salah for the Premier League’s top scorer honours, also acknowledged the forward’s impact.

    "Look at what he's been doing as well," the Norwegian said. "The goals he scored, let's start with that. I don't know how many goals, but it's been a few and a few important as well. And lots against us as well, which has been a bit frustrating at times. But to compete with him as well has been amazing. I'm lucky to have his shirt at home."

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  • Everton v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A legacy that defined an era

    Salah is now nearing the exit door, having arrived from AS Roma in 2017 and become one of the most decorated players in the club's history. In total, he has scored 257 goals in 440 appearances for Liverpool. Salah has also won nine titles, including one Champions League and two Premier League titles.

    Whether Salah will be fit to feature in every remaining game remains to be seen following a minor injury setback. However, the Egypt international is expected to be given a big farewell at Anfield at the end of this season.

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