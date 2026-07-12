VIDEO: No sign of Kylian Mbappe ankle injury as France superstar shares jokes with Thierry Henry & Michael Olise ahead of World Cup semi-final clash with Spain

As France prepare for their clash with Spain on Tuesday, Mbappe stands on the verge of further history. He has already become the first player in French history to be involved in 100 international goals, having recorded 64 goals and 36 assists for his country. His eight goals in the current tournament leave him tied with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

Beyond sharing jokes at the team hotel, Henry also paid a visit to the French dressing room immediately following the quarter-final victory. The 1998 World Cup winner praised the team's ongoing run but warned the current crop of stars that the job is far from over.

He told the players: "Seeing that enthusiasm is truly extraordinary. Long may it last. It really warms the heart, especially seeing a team like this. But hey, we're only in the semi-finals. It's beautiful, don't get me wrong! But when I say 'we're only in the semi-finals,' it's because we want to go all the way." With Mbappe seemingly fit and firing, the dream of back-to-back-to-back finals remains very much alive.