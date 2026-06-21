VIDEO: Pool party & doughnut cake! Georgina Rodriguez reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo Jr celebrated 16th birthday as father CR7 takes in World Cup duty with Portugal
A celebratory pool party with a twist
The Rodriguez-Ronaldo household was transformed into a festival of fun to mark Cristiano Jr’s big day. With the summer sun beating down, Georgina curated an event that featured everything from a massive pool party to carnival-style game stations. Guests were seen enjoying a variety of activities, including a sumo wrestling challenge that provided plenty of entertainment before everyone cooled off in the family pool.
Food was a major highlight of the festivities, with Georgina serving several varieties of paella to bring a taste of the Mediterranean to the celebration. The attention to detail extended to the dessert, as the traditional birthday cake was replaced by a unique tower made entirely of doughnuts. The creation was personalized with the teenager's name in blue lettering and topped with a silver number 16 to mark his transition into his mid-teens.
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Heartfelt tributes from Georgina and CR7
Georgina took to social media to share her pride, posting a touching message alongside footage from the day. She wrote: “Even though you’re almost 2 meters tall, you’ll always be my little boy. I wish you a life filled with love, health, and success and that you never lose the kind heart that makes you so special. Mom, Dad, and your brothers and sisters love you.”
Ronaldo, though away on international duty, ensured he was part of the celebrations from the Portugal camp. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a previously unseen photo of himself with his eldest son on Instagram Stories. Keeping his message short but powerful, the legendary forward wrote: "Happy birthday, son! Your father loves you."
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Mariachis and World Cup fever
Music played a central role in the afternoon, with a surprise appearance from a mariachi band. The group serenaded "Junior" with a rendition of Happy Birthday, a moment that saw the young footballer looking both grateful and slightly shy under the spotlight. Georgina eventually convinced the birthday boy and his friends to pose for a group photo with the band to document the heartfelt performance.
Despite the party atmosphere, football was never far from the minds of those in attendance. The celebration coincided specifically with Portugal’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Junior and his friends paused their outdoor game to watch the veteran striker suffer a disappointing 1-1 draw against minnows team.