U.S. Soccer celebrates record-breaking crowds and TV viewership as more than 165,000 fans attend first senior matches following 2026 World Cup

Enthusiasm also translated into major television milestones during the men's clash against rivals Mexico on October 3. English-language coverage on TNT Sports drew a combined average of 626,000 viewers, representing a 97 per cent jump compared to the previous meeting between the nations in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Telemundo's Spanish-language coverage averaged 1.7 million viewers and peaked at 2.22 million, making it the week's most-watched Spanish-language sporting broadcast and the network's highest-performing men's national team fixture since acquiring the rights in 2023.

Highlighting the impact of accessible ticket pricing when speaking via the federation's announcement, U.S. Soccer Vice President of Events John Terry added: "When we look at the numbers, it's clear that the demand for soccer in this country is incredibly high. Our number one goal is to grow the sport of soccer in this country. We want everyone to be able to watch our national team and by offering fan friendly pricing for our matches, we are turning more people into soccer fans with every match we host."