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Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore reveals why he snubbed Premier League offers to follow Jude Bellingham's path in Germany
Stepping out of the comfort zone
Moore has shed light on his choice to join Cologne this summer, admitting he deliberately sought a challenge away from the familiarity of English football. Despite having multiple opportunities to remain in the Premier League or the Championship, the teenager felt that moving abroad was the best way to accelerate his professional growth. The forward, who recently spent time with Scottish giants Rangers, has already forced his way into the starting XI in Germany, featuring in Cologne’s last three league outings.
Explaining his thought process behind the move, Moore emphasised a desire to test his mettle against elite European competition. "I had options to stay in England and to maybe stay where I'm a little bit more comfortable. But the conversations came down to me picking a team, and I wanted to take myself a little bit out of my comfort zone to test myself in a big league and one of the top five leagues," the attacker told BBC Radio 5.
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Following the Bellingham blueprint
Moore’s move is part of a growing trend of young English talents heading to Germany to refine their skills, a path most notably blazed by Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho. Both players transformed into world-class stars during their respective spells at Borussia Dortmund, and Moore admits their success stories played a pivotal role in his decision-making. He views the Bundesliga as a league that genuinely trusts youth, providing the perfect environment for an ambitious attacker to transition into senior football.
"Over the years, you've seen so many young players come out here, and there's some obviously really, really good examples where some world-class players like Jude Bellingham, Sancho done really well," Moore revealed.
Immediate impact and club trust
Since arriving in Germany, Moore has wasted no time in making his presence felt, starting in Cologne's last three league fixtures. The teenager noted that the immediate faith shown by the coaching staff was a significant factor in his settling process. He expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him so early in his tenure, which has allowed him to focus on adapting to the tactical and physical demands of the league.
The intensity of German football was something Moore was prepared for, but experiencing it first-hand has validated his choice. "When we were speaking, everyone said that they think it'd be a really good experience for me to experience this type of football. It's really intense. There are some great teams in the league. So, yeah, for me, it was a no-brainer," the Spurs loanee added.
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A reunion with a Tottenham legend
Looking ahead, one of the most anticipated moments of Moore's loan spell will be the chance to face former Spurs icon Harry Kane. With Cologne scheduled to play Bayern Munich next month, the teenager is relishing the opportunity to share a pitch with his former mentor. Moore recalled training alongside the England captain under Antonio Conte, describing Kane's finishing ability as unlike anything he had ever seen before.
Beyond the competition, Moore is hoping to secure a specific souvenir from the encounter at the Allianz Arena. "I'll try my best to get my hands on that shirt," he admitted.
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