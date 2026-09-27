Thomas Tuchel & Harry Kane rubbish claims Man City FFP verdict distracted England stars in Spain defeat

Tuchel has stood firm against suggestions that his players were unsettled by the ongoing legal drama surrounding Man City. The Three Lions suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley on Saturday evening, a result that came just 24 hours after reports emerged suggesting City are likely to be found guilty of the majority of their 115 Premier League charges. With City trio Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly, and Elliot Anderson all featuring in the starting lineup, the timing of the news was far from ideal for the national team setup.

"Not for me but I can imagine maybe for the Manchester City players. I will not comment on that. I think it’s an ongoing court case so I won’t comment on that. I didn’t make it a topic. It was no topic for me," Tuchel stated.