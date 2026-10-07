Thomas Tuchel hails England's 'top reaction' and post-World Cup evolution after Nations League turnaround

Tuchel believes that England’s recent performances in the UEFA Nations League prove his squad has reached a new level of maturity. Following a clinical 3-0 victory over Czechia at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, the Three Lions head coach pointed to the team's ability to dominate matches as a sign of their post-World Cup growth. A double from Harry Kane and a Vladimir Coufal own goal secured the points, marking England’s third win in their last four outings.

The manager was quick to praise the fluidity of the performance against Czechia, noting how his players controlled the tempo from the first whistle to the last. "I think we played a very good match, very fluid. I think we dominated through the whole match, very focused. It's our fourth match in three or four days. It was a very good performance again and deserved win," Tuchel said.