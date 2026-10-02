Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-PRESSERAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Thierry Henry labels Zinedine Zidane 'on par with God' as France icon enjoys flawless managerial start

T. Henry
Z. Zidane
France
France vs Italy
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

Thierry Henry has offered a glowing assessment of Zinedine Zidane’s early impact as France manager, comparing the legendary midfielder to a deity. After waiting patiently for his opportunity to lead Les Bleus, the former Real Madrid boss has hit the ground running with a perfect record in the dugout.

  • French icon fulfills dugout dream

    Henry praised Zidane's perfect start after the manager claimed maximum points from his opening two fixtures in charge of France. Taking the reins of Les Bleus had been a long-held ambition he patiently waited for after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu dugout: "I told myself that the only thing I wanted to do after Real Madrid was this."

    The 54-year-old tactician delivered an immediate impact with a 1-0 away victory over Turkey on Friday, 25 September, becoming the first France coach to win on his debut since Aime Jacquet in 1994, before securing an identical scoreline in Belgium three days later.

  • imago-sport-35094506.jpgPanoramic by PsnewZ

    Deity comparison defines managerial stature

    Observing the immediate aura and influence of his former 1998 World Cup-winning team-mate, Henry highlighted the newly appointed manager's extraordinary standing within the game. Speaking on RMC's 'Rothen s'enflamme' programme, the former Arsenal forward said: "Zizou's arrival is extraordinary. It's having someone who, when it comes to football, is on par with God. I say this without intending to offend believers, but for us, in football, he's on par with God."

  • Former team-mate urges ruthless consistency

    Henry also noted first-hand how the legend's presence in the dressing room has inspired the next generation of French talent: "Having him with the French national team and seeing what he can bring to this generation... We've already seen the lads talking and expressing themselves about him. We saw their eyes light up... It's perfectly normal because, after all, he's Zizou!"

    However, reflecting on the relentless public expectations once placed on Didier Deschamps, Henry underlined that sustained success remains essential: "But we still need results; he's already achieved some, and he'll have to maintain them. So, as I said about Deschamps, good luck!"

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1084014965.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Stade de France hosts blockbusters

    A classic European encounter awaits France as they prepare to host Italy at the Stade de France on Friday evening. The fixtures come thick and fast for the group leaders, who then welcome Belgium to Saint-Denis on matchday four next Monday. Back-to-back matches on home turf offer Zidane an ideal opportunity to extend his winning run and cement his authority at the Nations League summit.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA