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'There is no space for this' - Swansea boss Vitor Matos reveals South Korea winger Ji-sung Eom was targeted with alleged racist abuse as Millwall clash halted for seven minutes
Touchline incident forces lengthy stoppage
Swansea boss Matos confirmed that a seven-minute stoppage during their narrow south-London victory was sparked by racist abuse aimed at the 24-year-old winger. The match was brought to a halt midway through the second half as the South Korea international warmed up along the touchline. Referee Edward Duckworth immediately convened with both benches before a PA announcement confirmed police were using CCTV to track down the culprit.
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Visiting manager condemns discriminatory behaviour
The distressing episode marred a milestone night for the Swans, who ultimately snatched all three points through Brazilian substitute Ronald's late finish from a Joseph Opoku cross.
Addressing the incident after the final whistle, Matos said: "The situation was with Ji-sung Eom. The referee followed the protocol for these sort of situations, they did the right thing. Millwall also did the right thing to get the protocol moving on. We all know there is no space for this, this kind of situation should not happen. When they do happen we are here to stand with the player, in this case it is our player."
Clubs unite behind police investigation
The hosts swiftly condemned the individual targeting the away dugout, while Swansea's squad closed ranks behind their team-mate.
In an official statement, Millwall confirmed they were "aware of an alleged, individual incident of discriminatory abuse towards a Swansea City player during the second half" before adding: "The club operates a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discriminatory abuse. Any individual found to have engaged in such behaviour will face the strongest possible action.
"The club is working alongside the relevant authorities to establish the facts and is unable to comment further as tonight's alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which the club fully supports."
Reassuring supporters that Eom is receiving full pastoral care, Matos added: "He is a smart kid, he is not happy with the situation but he knows we will stay with him and follow the situation as long as we can. Millwall did the right thing by announcing there is no place for this sort of thing. I'm happy with how it was handled, but really sad that it happened. Now it is about evaluating the situation and we'll see what happens."
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Table-toppers protect historic momentum
On the pitch, the Championship's stingiest defence held firm under heavy pressure, led by goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux alongside crucial interventions from Filip Lissah and Jenson Seelt. The win preserved Swansea's two-point cushion at the summit and extended their finest start to a league campaign in a century. The Welsh club will now balance supporting the police inquiry with preparing for their upcoming league fixtures.
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