AFP
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente plays down Eric Garcia injury fears after late Wembley withdrawal
Late frustration for Garcia at Wembley
Garcia faced a frustrating evening at Wembley Stadium as he was forced to withdraw from the Spanish starting line-up just moments before their Nations League showdown with England. Having been selected as part of a strong contingent from the Catalan giants in the national team, Garcia appeared to suffer a physical issue while preparing on the pitch. The late nature of the incident forced the Spanish coaching staff into a rapid reshuffle, with Marc Pubill eventually stepping into the void to complete the defensive line for the high-stakes international fixture. The Spanish national team's official communications department confirmed the nature of the problem via their social media channels, stating that the player was dealing with discomfort in his left knee.
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De la Fuente offers positive assessment
Despite the initial alarm surrounding the knee issue, De la Fuente provided a relatively optimistic outlook when addressing the media following his side’s 3-2 victory. The manager suggested that the decision to pull Garcia from the match was largely influenced by a desire to avoid any unnecessary risks. The coach was quick to suggest that the problem did not appear to be a major structural injury, even though the medical team will need to carry out further evaluations to determine the full extent of the damage.
"He’s had a minor issue—it doesn’t look serious. We’ll assess whether he can recover once we get back to Madrid, but only if there is absolutely no risk to the player,” he told reporters.
Uncertainty remains over upcoming fixtures
While the initial prognosis is hopeful, Garcia's availability for the remainder of the international break remains a significant question mark. Spain are scheduled to travel to Madrid for further medical checks before deciding if the defender will stay with the group for their upcoming triple-header. The world champions are set to face a busy period with matches against Croatia and Czechia on the horizon. De la Fuente indicated that he would not hesitate to call up a replacement if it becomes clear that Garcia cannot return to full fitness within the next few days.
"Right now, it doesn’t appear to be anything grave, but we don’t know if he’ll be available for the upcoming matches. If not, we’ll consider bringing in another teammate," he noted.
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Barcelona keep close eye on recovery
Back in Barcelona, the medical department will be maintaining constant contact with their counterparts in the Spanish set-up. The Blaugrana are entering a crucial phase of the season where squad depth will be tested to the limit. With vital La Liga matches and Champions League group stage encounters scheduled for October, Hansi Flick will be desperate to have a fully fit Garcia available for selection. The defender has become an important tactical piece for the German manager, providing versatility and composed ball distribution from the back whenever he is called upon to perform.
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