Eight minutes with Real Madrid, and seven minutes with the Portugal national team. That is the total amount of time Bernardo Silva has played since 12 September.
Real Madrid and Portugal have played seven matches since that date. The midfielder's involvement has been negligible, and at times non-existent.
The newspaper Sport reckon Bernardo Silva's disappearance from the picture is as surprising as it is mysterious.
Bernardo Silva began the season as an important player in Jose Mourinho's plans. The coach handed him a versatile role on the pitch, tasking him with bringing fluidity and speed to the circulation of the ball.
That is no marginal point. His arrival looked capable of addressing part of the major shortcomings Real Madrid have suffered from over several seasons.