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Adhe Makayasa

Scott McTominay back in Napoli training just weeks after undergoing heart surgery

S. McTominay
SSC Napoli
Serie A

Napoli have been handed a significant boost as Scott McTominay has officially returned to the training pitch following his recent cardiac procedure. The Scotland international is stepping up his recovery after a health scare that briefly sidelined him from Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

  • Midfielder resumes first-team training sessions

    The Scotland international stepped back onto the pitch alongside team-mates who were not away on international duty. His presence at Castel Volturno comes after he completed a mandatory two-week period of rest following a catheter ablation procedure on September 8 at Spire Manchester Hospital. The minimally invasive operation was carried out to correct a mild benign heart arrhythmia.

  • imago-sport-1082262140.jpgsportphoto24

    Wearable tech detects cardiac issue

    Napoli confirmed the news by publishing photographs across their social media channels showing the midfielder taking part in training drills. The irregular heartbeat had been flagged by wearable technology used during matches and training, specifically identified after the clash with Como on August 30. Given the condition is mild and common among athletes, he has been cleared to begin a gradual return to activity following the minor procedure.

  • Rigorous medical protocols govern comeback

    Before being cleared to play in official matches, the midfielder must undergo further examinations with the Italian authorities, who enforce strict regulations on cardiac issues. Securing formal approval remains mandatory before he can make a full return to competitive action.

    His involvement this season has been limited to two Serie A appearances: playing 90 minutes in a 2-0 win at Genoa, followed by a 56-minute outing in the 2-1 defeat against Como.

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    Partenopei prepare demanding autumn schedule

    Napoli resume domestic action on Saturday, October 10 when they host Frosinone in round six of Serie A. Just three days later, Allegri's side travel to face Villarreal in their second Champions League league phase fixture. The midfielder's return to the training ground provides a timely lift as the squad prepare for a demanding run of games.

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SSC Napoli
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Frosinone
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