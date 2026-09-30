AFP
Ruben Dias dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo drama! Portugal star hits back at critics over CR7 fan snub and team tension
Defending the Selecao captain
Portugal's camp has been dominated by discussions regarding Ronaldo's recent conduct, following tension after Sunday's 2-1 win over Norway where the 41-year-old went unused despite Jorge Jesus' promise of 30 minutes, stormed off without thanking fans, and missed two training sessions. However, with the manager calling the decision purely tactical, calm appears to have returned ahead of Thursday's Nations League clash with Denmark.
Dias was adamant that the veteran striker remains a vital part of the group, regardless of the headlines generated by his individual reactions on the pitch. When asked how the squad views such incidents and if they feel the need to address them with the captain, Dias offered a pragmatic perspective. 'Honestly, speaking for myself, Bernardo, and Bruno, nobody gives this question as much importance as they do,' the defender explained, suggesting that the players are far less concerned with the narrative than the public.
- AFP
Normalising high-stakes frustration
Ronaldo and Jesus met on Tuesday night alongside Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca, with the pair holding clear-the-air talks to iron out their differences - at least according to the official line.
To reinforce his point, Dias challenged the media to find a player who has remained perfectly composed throughout a long career at the top level. 'These are moments that happen, like with anyone else,' he said. 'Tell me one player who has never had a problem with a coach, or a complicated situation, a disagreement. Who has never had a moment of frustration with a coach or with themselves. These are natural things that we experience, part of everyone's life. It's important to know how to put things into perspective and move on.'
Addressing the fan snub rumors
The conversation also turned to specific allegations that Ronaldo had failed to acknowledge the fans. Having featured for 67 minutes in Portugal's opening 1-0 victory over Wales, the veteran forward was left on the bench for the entire 2-1 win against Norway, subsequently storming down the tunnel in frustration without saluting the supporters.
Dias highlighted how quickly the mood shifts once the final whistle blows and the team achieves its objectives on the pitch. 'It's a moment of frustration lasting 10, 15, or 20 seconds,' he explained when pressed on the issue. 'It doesn't diminish in any way the commitment we've had to our national team for over 20 years. One moment you have that moment of frustration, and 5 minutes later we're all celebrating an important victory for our national team.'
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Focus remains on the pitch
While the focus was largely on Ronaldo, the media also attempted to draw Manchester City defender Dias into a conversation regarding his club's ongoing off-pitch troubles, with the English side currently facing an unprecedented crisis after an independent commission found them guilty of nearly all 115 financial charges.
Maintaining a professional boundary, Dias shut down any inquiries regarding the proceedings at the Etihad Stadium to ensure the press conference remained centered on the national team's goals. 'I understand your question, but please understand that I will not comment on anything unrelated to the national team,' he stated.
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