Ruben Dias dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo drama! Portugal star hits back at critics over CR7 fan snub and team tension

Portugal's camp has been dominated by discussions regarding Ronaldo's recent conduct, following tension after Sunday's 2-1 win over Norway where the 41-year-old went unused despite Jorge Jesus' promise of 30 minutes, stormed off without thanking fans, and missed two training sessions. However, with the manager calling the decision purely tactical, calm appears to have returned ahead of Thursday's Nations League clash with Denmark.

Dias was adamant that the veteran striker remains a vital part of the group, regardless of the headlines generated by his individual reactions on the pitch. When asked how the squad views such incidents and if they feel the need to address them with the captain, Dias offered a pragmatic perspective. 'Honestly, speaking for myself, Bernardo, and Bruno, nobody gives this question as much importance as they do,' the defender explained, suggesting that the players are far less concerned with the narrative than the public.