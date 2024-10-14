The Rondo: What have we learned from Mauricio Pochettino, and what to expect from USMNT vs Mexico?

GOAL US writers break down the USMNT's win over Panama, and how a weakened lineup will fare in Mexico

Just two days removed from Mauricio Pochettino's much-anticipated debut, things are intriguing in the USMNT camp. After a solid showing against Panama that restored some faith in this side, Pochettino's team face a far tougher test as they travel to play rivals Mexico on Tuesday night.

And although El Tri have struggled mightily in recent months, this won't be an easy game. Playing in Guadalajara, for one, should present a massive challenge. Pochettino’s second game will be the first friendly between the rivals on Mexican soil since August 2012.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Marlon Fossey and Zack Steffen have all left camp and returned to the clubs due to workload and injuries.

An already thin team now is now weaker - essentially a reserve U.S. team will face an out-of-form Mexico one. But with Pochettino still trying to install some tactical ideas, there will be plenty of intrigue.

The GOAL US writers break it all down in this USMNT edition of... The Rondo.