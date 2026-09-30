Roma winger Matias Soule rejoins Argentina squad after briefly leaving camp for birth of first child

The joyous milestone of their first child's arrival was shared directly by the player and his partner through their personal social media channels from the hospital. Announcing the arrival of their new family member in a joint social media post, the couple wrote: "Bautista Soule. Welcome, love of our lives, you have no idea how much we love you."

The happy news immediately drew congratulatory messages from his Roma teammate Paulo Dybala, who commented: "Can't wait to meet Bauti."

Camila Galante, wife of former team-mate Leandro Paredes, also added: "Congratulations, guys. What a beautiful family. We love you!"