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Rodri makes cheeky shirt number request to new Barcelona team-mate as Man City star touches down for £65m transfer
Blaugrana secure massive deal for midfield anchor
Barcelona have reached a massive agreement to sign star midfielder Rodri from Man City on a four-year contract. The deal, worth approximately £65 million, represents a significant coup for Hansi Flick’s side as they look to re-establish themselves at the top of European football. Despite interest from rivals Real Madrid, the Spain international remained committed to the move to the Camp Nou throughout negotiations.
The Madrid-born midfielder landed at El Prat’s private flight terminal accompanied by his family and spoke briefly about his excitement regarding the move. Addressing the media upon his arrival, the midfielder said: "Very happy to arrive. These have been intense days, but I’m happy everything has been resolved. Playing for Barca is a dream for me. I’m really looking forward to meeting my teammates, many of whom I already know from the national team. Now it’s time to work and give my best."
- Getty Images Sport
Shirt number swap requested during talks
Even before his official presentation, the midfielder has already started discussing logistics with his new teammates. According to Fabrizio Romano, Rodri has reached out to Fermin Lopez to ask for his trademark number 16 shirt, which he wore with distinction at the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, Fermin is expected to switch to the number seven, which was recently vacated following Ferran Torres departure to Paris Saint-Germain. The number also infamously worn by Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann in recent seasons. This reshuffle allows the incoming superstar to feel immediately at home as he looks to anchor Flick’s midfield for the 2026-27 campaign.
Future plans for the number nine shirt
While Rodri has settled on his digits, speculation continues to swirl around the iconic number nine shirt left vacant following Robert Lewandowski’s departure. Report from SPORT indicates that Barcelona are intentionally keeping the shirt reserved for Julian Alvarez. The Argentine forward, who flourished alongside Rodri at Manchester City, remains a long-term target for the Catalan giants as they look to build a strike force capable of dominating both La Liga and the Champions League for years to come. Other new arrivals have already staked their claims for different numbers, with Karim Adeyemi reportedly favouring the number 14.
- AFP
Man City search for Rodri replacement
The departure of a player of Rodri’s calibre leaves a gaping hole in Enzo Maresca’s midfield, and the Etihad outfit are already working on a replacement. Maresca has identified Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez as their primary target, though the London club are holding out for a staggering £120m fee.
As the transfer window enters its final stages, the pressure is on the City hierarchy to decide whether to meet Fernandez’s massive price tag. With Elliot Anderson already joining from Nottingham Forest, Maresca is looking to build a more dynamic engine room, especially following a damaging 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield.
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