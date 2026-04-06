Robin van Persie & Feyenoord flops subjected to savage chants from own fans after dismal 0-0 draw as Raheem Sterling again fails to make an impact

Despite mounting hostility, Van Persie insisted he remains unfazed by the vocal discontent from the terraces. The former Manchester United striker previously defended his decision-making by reminding fans that true supporters should stick with their club through thick and thin. However, following the stalemate against Volendam, Van Persie shifted his focus to the officiating and a perceived lack of protection for striker Ayase Ueda.

He said: "I didn't get the feeling that we really had him [referee Allard Lindhout] on our side today, let me put it that way. When VAR was mentioned, I said: 'They were there today, weren't they? Really? Oh, okay. Good to know they were there.' I think it is especially unfair towards Ayase Ueda; he is being played very hard. Ayase is a very honest player; he doesn't just go down. He truly never gets anything, nothing. No penalty, no free kick. Nothing, ever. It is truly unbelievable. He deserves a bit more protection in that regard, I think."