Barcelona ranked among the busiest of Europe's giants this summer, and their priority was obvious: rebuild the frontline. They kicked off the window by landing England's Anthony Gordon from Newcastle in a deal worth 70 million euros, plus a further 10 million in add-ons, tying him down until 2031.
Karim Adeyemi followed. The Germany forward arrived from Borussia Dortmund for 22 million euros fixed plus 7 million in variables, also signing until 2031, handing Hansi Flick the extra pace and attacking depth he craved.
Two more names arrived to bolster the squad. Barca snapped up talented Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim on a permanent basis from Al Ahly, and brought back Joao Cancelo from Saudi side Al Hilal.
Several outgoings eased the wage bill, most notably Robert Lewandowski when his contract expired, along with defenders including loanee Ronald Araujo. That freed up room to spend. Rather than reinforce elsewhere, the board poured most of it into the final third, before pulling off one of the summer's biggest coups.
The Catalans struck an agreement with Manchester City for Rodri, a deal worth roughly 76.5 million euros in total, snatching the Spain midfielder from under Real Madrid's noses.
Not everything went their way. Barcelona missed out on the one signing their fans dreamed of, Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, and pivoted to Brazil's Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal instead.
President Joan Laporta revealed that Barcelona had tabled an offer topping 100 million euros. Atletico refused to budge. They even released a statement putting the chance of Alvarez joining Barcelona at "zero per cent", ending one of the window's most gripping sagas without the happy finish the Catalans wanted.
Here are all the deals the Catalan club completed in the concluded mercato:
Those joining Barcelona
|Player
|Club
|Deal value
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|80 million euros
|Karim Adeyemi
|Dortmund
|22 million euros
|Jesse Besuo
|Club Brugge
|8.5 million euros
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|60 million euros
|Hamza Abdelkarim
|Al Ahly
|1.5 million euros
|Joao Cancelo
|Al Hilal
|Free transfer
|Dominik Livakovic
|Fenerbahce
| 2 million euros
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
| 10 million euros
Those leaving Barcelona
|Player
|Club
|Deal value
|Robert Lewandowski
|Chicago Fire
|Contract expiry
|Ander Astralaga
|Atletico Madrid
|Free transfer
|Ansu Fati
|Monaco
| 11 million euros
|Inaki Pena
|Panathinaikos
| 3 million euros
|Diego Kochen
|Lyngby BK
|Loan
|Ronald Araujo
|Liverpool
|Loan
|Ferran Torres
|Paris Saint-Germain
|45 million euros
|Joffre Torrents
|Ajax
|Free transfer
|Tommy Marques
|Braga
|11 million euros
|Hector Fort
|Real Sociedad
| 8.5 million euros
|Marc Casado
|Deportivo La Coruna
|Loan
|Gerard Fernandez
|Mallorca
|4 million euros
|Aron Yaakobishvili
|Almeria
|Loan
|Alvaro Cortes
|Royal Antwerp
|3.5 million euros
|Toni Fernandez
|Venezia
|Loan