'Utter madness!' - Real Madrid hero Carlos Espi reveals the Jose Mourinho masterstroke that inspired epic Champions League comeback win against Roma

Speaking after the final whistle, Espi expressed his sheer disbelief and joy at the result. He praised the unwavering spirit within the dressing room, pinpointing their collective desire as the main driving force behind the victory.

"It has been utter madness. We wanted to fight until the end, and that was key. We played together for the victory, and I am very happy," Espi told the club's official website. "We wanted to win the match and not give up. I believe that was it. As the minutes went by, we saw we were close, and in the end we achieved it."

The forward also shed light on the brief but vital message Mourinho delivered before sending him onto the pitch. Asked about his manager's tactical instructions, Espi revealed the simple motivation that spurred him on.

He said: "To go out and give my absolute maximum, that there were 15 minutes left. To give my maximum, help the team in any way possible, and always at full throttle."



