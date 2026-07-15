Rayan Cherki snaps at Lucas Digne question after France team-mate endures horror night in World Cup semi-final loss to Spain

Didier Deschamps' side saw their dreams of reaching the final extinguished as Spain proved too strong in a clinical semi-final display. The deadlock was broken early in the first half when Digne committed a costly foul on Lamine Yamal inside the area, leading to a penalty that was confidently converted by Mikel Oyarzabal to set the tone for the encounter, with Pedro Porro rounding off a dominant 2-0 victory in the second half. In the mixed zone, Cherki was asked about his team-mate's state of mind at the interval, a question that provoked a visceral reaction from the Man City man.

"What do you think I'm going to tell you? That he was crying, that we shoved his head in? No," Cherki snapped. "These things happen in the game, it's football. We have to take him with us, and he has to be with us. We were all together. At halftime, we were all together."