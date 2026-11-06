‘Still got bundles’ - Raul Jimenez injury blow ‘gutting’ for Mexican striker as ex-Wolves star explains why proven Premier League star has plenty to offer

Asked about the sense of frustration for all concerned, Jarvis - who was speaking in association with the Midnite Express initiative that will be transporting Wolves supporters to Wrexham in style this weekend - told GOAL: “It's gutting for him. When you're a player that goes back to a club, and the affiliation he has with the club, the fans, his family, everything, you can see how much it means to him, how much he's delighted to be there and how much of a top player he is.

“Wolves were probably always wanting to go for him, but he showed in the World Cup that he's still got bundles. He's still a great goal scorer so it's a massive miss for Wolves. It's a massive disappointment for him.

“He's played nine games, scored three goals, but he's still instrumental in everything that they do. He’s cool, calm and collected with penalties that he's had to take. He still can hold the ball up. He can still be in the right place at the right time. So he's been a huge miss, but I'm sure he'll be desperate to get back when he can.

“If that is at the end of January, potentially, what an unbelievable player to get as a new signing. And you're pushing to the end of the season then.

“It’s amazing in the Championship if you can get someone that can score goals because the rest of the team is quite solid. Fer Lopez has been an exceptional signing for them. So if you've got Fer Lopez, you've got Raul Jimenez, and you've got Adam Armstrong, Mateus Mane, there's so many players that are exciting. So for them, it'll be great to get him back.”