Rafael van der Vaart tears into 'horrible' Vinicius Junior as he highlights 'incredibly sad' part of Real Madrid winger's game

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport, Van der Vaart expressed his deep frustration with Vinicius after Real's 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Despite acknowledging the 25-year-old's obvious talent, the former Netherlands international admitted he finds it difficult to even watch the winger play due to his perceived theatrics.

In a blunt critique of the Brazilian's style, Van der Vaart said: "Vinicius is horrible. He annoys me to no end when I see him. I find it incredibly sad because he's a fantastic player. But as soon as he gets a little push, he throws himself down, hoping to see a red card for the opponent, and then gets up as if nothing happened. That's the part that I find sad about him."