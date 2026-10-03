PSG have found a bizarre way to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to Mario Dorgeles after paying £2.9m without signing him

In a move that has raised eyebrows across the European transfer market, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly shelled out €3.3m to Braga without actually bringing a new player into Luis Enrique's squad. The investment is specifically tied to Dorgeles, a 22-year-old midfielder who has become one of the most talked-about prospects in the Portuguese top flight.

As per Foot Mercato, Rather than a standard transfer fee or a loan-with-option deal, this payment serves as a "right of preference," effectively placing the Ligue 1 giants at the very front of the line should Braga decide to cash in on the player.

The details of this strange arrangement were brought to light through the latest financial accounts released by the Portuguese club. The payment grants PSG a privileged position covering 100% of the economic and sporting rights regarding a future sale.