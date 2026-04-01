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Adhe Makayasa

'I’d be prepared to lower my salary' - Joao Cancelo drops big transfer hint amid Barcelona loan spell

J. Cancelo
Barcelona
Benfica
Liga Portugal
LaLiga
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Transfers

Portugal international Joao Cancelo has dropped a significant hint regarding his future, hinting he is willing to reduce his salary to secure a return to Benfica. Currently on loan at Barcelona from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, the full-back's comments have added a fresh layer of intrigue to his complex transfer situation.

  • Portuguese star weighs options

    The 31-year-old full-back is currently navigating a productive loan spell in Catalonia, having registered one goal and four assists in 12 appearances since his January arrival. While Barcelona are reportedly keen to make his move permanent this summer, Cancelo’s parent club Al-Hilal still hold his registration until June 2027. Despite his immediate focus on helping the Blaugrana, the defender has now publicly expressed a deep-seated desire to eventually return to the club where his professional journey began.

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    A romantic Lisbon return

    A graduate of the prestigious Benfica academy, Cancelo made just a single senior appearance for the Portuguese giants in 2013-14 before establishing himself as one of Europe's elite full-backs at Valencia, Juventus and Manchester City. Speaking candidly to Canal 11, the defender revealed that any potential return to the Estadio da Luz would be motivated by sentiment rather than financial reward. He said: “I’ve already earned more than I expected, but playing for Benfica is like basketball; it’s for the love of the game. I’d be prepared to lower my salary.”

  • Financial hurdles and transfer strategy

    The prospect of a permanent move to Barca remains complex as Al-Hilal are unlikely to sanction a free transfer for a player they recruited from Manchester City for €25 million (£21.2m) in the summer of 2024. While Barcelona’s delicate economic situation necessitates low-cost recruitment, the Saudi giants will hold out for a significant fee to recoup that initial investment. Consequently, the defender's willingness to accept a substantial pay cut could be the decisive factor in breaking the current deadlock between the three parties, while it's also possible Benfica could swoop in after his latest revelation.

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    Crucial negotiations and European targets

    Hansi Flick’s Barca side currently holds a four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with just nine games remaining and are also preparing for a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid. Cancelo must now balance his long-term romantic ambitions with these immediate tactical demands as the season reaches its business end. His performances during this decisive run-in will ultimately dictate how much leverage Barcelona hold when they eventually sit down to negotiate a permanent deal with Al-Hilal.