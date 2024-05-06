'Nwabali wants to join Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs don't need him! He is only a Chippa United material' - Fans

South Africans share their opinion regarding the Super Eagles custodian who has been linked with a move to the Glamour Boys.

Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been heavily linked with a move from Chippa United to either Kaizer Chiefs or Europe.

The custodian played a vital role in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), helping the Super Eagles to win silver.

The fans in Mzansi are, however, are not convinced that the Chilli Boys keeper can deliver consistently as required.

Some supporters believe the Nigerian wants to join Orlando Pirates and not Amakhosi. Have a look at what GOAL readers feel.